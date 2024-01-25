Announcing the 2024 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Some good gaming news this year for a change: The MCV/DEVELOP Awards will be returning on Thursday 20th June and will be taking place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, overlooking London’s Hyde Park. It’ll be the summer solstice – a glorious day on which to celebrate the many achievements of the UK games industry.
We’ll be announcing the winners on the night, of course, but before then we’ll need your nominations for the UK’s best studios, agencies, partners and games.
Below is a list of all the awards that are up for grabs. Some are new, some have been tweaked and most should be obvious. For those that aren’t, we’ll be explaining everything next week. For now, all you have to do is ponder the list, ready your nominations and save the date – Thursday 20th June.
Tickets are available now.
DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS
- Recruitment Agency of the Year
- NEW Creative Content Partner of the Year (prev. Creative / Co-development Partner)
- NEW Service Partner of the Year (prev. QA / Localisation Partner)
- NEW Strategic Partner of the Year
INNOVATION IN GAMES
- Hardware Innovation of the Year
- Visual Innovation of the Year
- Audio Innovation of the Year
- Accessibility Innovation of the Year
- Narrative Innovation of the Year
- NEW Ongoing Innovation of the Year
- Gameplay Innovation of the Year
STUDIOS & PUBLISHING
- NEW Co-development Studio of the Year
- Indie Studio of the Year
- Major Studio of the Year
- Indie Publisher of the Year
- Major Publisher of the Year
REACHING AUDIENCES
- Media Brand of the Year
- PR Agency of the Year
- Campaign of the Year
- Event of the Year
DIGITAL & PHYSICAL
- Distributor of the Year
- Retailer of the Year