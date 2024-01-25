Announcing the 2024 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

Some good gaming news this year for a change: The MCV/DEVELOP Awards will be returning on Thursday 20th June and will be taking place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, overlooking London’s Hyde Park. It’ll be the summer solstice – a glorious day on which to celebrate the many achievements of the UK games industry.

We’ll be announcing the winners on the night, of course, but before then we’ll need your nominations for the UK’s best studios, agencies, partners and games.

Below is a list of all the awards that are up for grabs. Some are new, some have been tweaked and most should be obvious. For those that aren’t, we’ll be explaining everything next week. For now, all you have to do is ponder the list, ready your nominations and save the date – Thursday 20th June.

Tickets are available now.

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

Recruitment Agency of the Year

NEW Creative Content Partner of the Year (prev. Creative / Co-development Partner)

NEW Service Partner of the Year (prev. QA / Localisation Partner)

NEW Strategic Partner of the Year

INNOVATION IN GAMES

Hardware Innovation of the Year

Visual Innovation of the Year

Audio Innovation of the Year

Accessibility Innovation of the Year

Narrative Innovation of the Year

NEW Ongoing Innovation of the Year

Gameplay Innovation of the Year

STUDIOS & PUBLISHING

NEW Co-development Studio of the Year

Indie Studio of the Year

Major Studio of the Year

Indie Publisher of the Year

Major Publisher of the Year

REACHING AUDIENCES

Media Brand of the Year

PR Agency of the Year

Campaign of the Year

Event of the Year

DIGITAL & PHYSICAL