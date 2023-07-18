BAFTA is hosting a masterclass on dystopia in video games with Citizen Sleeper and The Last Worker creators this July

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

BAFTA will present a masterclass on ‘Exploring Dystopia in Games’ later this month over at its headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London.

The event will take place at 7PM on July 26, 2023, and will be hosted by award-winning television presenter Elle Osili-Wood. It will see Gareth Damian Martin (Citizen Sleeper) and Jörg Tittel (The Last Worker) discuss their recent games that both create and critique dystopian futures grounded in the worries of the present.

The pair will also educate those in attendance on how game design can be used to tell fundamentally political narratives, using examples from their own software. Each creator will also go into the development process and inspirations for their games, including what it is like to develop a game in a small team, as well as take part in a group panel discussion.

If you’d like to book a ticket for the masterclass, or want to find out more information about it, you can do that over on the BAFTA website.