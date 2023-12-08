[From the industry] Bandai Namco Entertainment’s greatest hits come to Xbox with Antstream

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Antstream Arcade, the world’s largest officially licensed retro gaming platform, is adding new ways to experience PAC-MAN and 26 other titles such as GALAGA, SPLATTERHOUSE, DIG DUG and PAC-MANIA. These arcade classics will join the 1300+ games, including many of gaming’s greatest hits and the golden era of gaming from early systems like Atari 2600 and Commodore 64, through to Arcade, SNES, Mega Drive and PlayStation in an all-inclusive package.

Antstream has added exclusive competitive bite-sized mini-game challenges that give players the opportunity to experience iconic games in new ways. You can battle friends and the global community in duels and the unique Giant Slayer mode or enter weekly tournaments with 1000s of players from around the world with global leaderboards. Antstream’s cloud system instantly saves game progress so you can put down and pick up games at any time.

Bandai Namco Entertainment titles have been an eagerly awaited addition to the Antstream library on Xbox by many fans and Antstream is delighted to be working closely with Bandai Namco Entertainment to bring these long-standing favourites to the platform.

“We love the innovation behind Antstream and their mission to ensure that great games can be enjoyed by new audiences around the world,” said Hideyuki Yamazaki, General Manager of Licensing Production Department, Bandai Namco Entertainment.

“We’re very grateful to have the support from Bandai Namco Entertainment”, said Steve Cottam, CEO Antstream, “Bandai Namco Entertainment games are some of the most culturally important games in gaming’s history and having support from forward-thinking companies like Bandai Namco Entertainment is critical to the efforts of game preservation that will help ensure that arcade classics can continue to be enjoyed by the next generation of gamers through innovative services like Antstream Arcade”.

The Antstream Arcade subscription, with new games and challenges added each week, is available on the Xbox store for £79.99 for life or £29.99 for 12 months.

To celebrate Bandai Namco Entertainment’s release on Antstream for Xbox, join a week full of global Bandai Namco Entertainment tournaments to see how you rank against thousands of other players.

The full list of Bandai Namco Entertainment games includes: BARADUKE, BOSCONIAN, DIG DUG, DIG DUG 2, DRAGON SPIRIT, GALAGA, GALAGA 88, GAPLUS, GROBDA, MAPPY, METRO CROSS, MOTOS, NEW RALLY X, PAC AND PAL, PAC-MAN, PAC-MANIA, PHOZON, RALLY X, ROLLING THUNDER, ROMPERS, SKY KID, SPLATTERHOUSE, SUPER PAC-MAN, SUPER XEVIOUS, THE TOWER OF DRUAGA, TOY POP and XEVIOUS

