IRL 2023 is tomorrow!

Vince Pavey 23 hours ago Business News, Event News, Highlight

MCV/DEVELOP’s IRL 2023 will take place tomorrow, November 29, 2023, at Village Underground in Shoreditch. 

IRL is our casual industry night out, held only once a year, where those working in or around video games can get together and let their hair down while celebrating the UK games industry’s recent achievements and hard work.

As well as being a chance for the industry to get together and have a good time just before it breaks up for the holiday period, IRL 2023 is also our opportunity to celebrate this year’s cohort of rising stars in the MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30, who will receive their awards in person at the event.

If you’ve not bought a ticket yet for IRL 2023, there are limited numbers still available over on our Eventbrite page. Get yours as soon as possible to avoid missing out!

FOR EVENT AND TICKET ENQUIRIES: IRL-tickets@datateam.co.uk

MCV/DEVELOP EDITOR: richie.shoemaker@biz-media.co.uk

MCV/DEVELOP STAFF WRITER: vince.pavey@biz-media.co.uk

FOR PARTNERSHIP ENQUIRIES: alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk

This year’s MCV/DEVELOP IRL is proudly sponsored by One Player Mission, Bastion and Raptor PR. 

About Vince Pavey

Vince is a writer from the North-East of England who has worked on comics for The Beano and Doctor Who. He likes to play video games and eat good food. Sometimes he does both at the same time, but he probably shouldn’t.

