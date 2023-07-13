Levelling Up – Raw Fury’s Ray Willmott

Share Facebook

Ray Willmott, brand manager at Raw Fury, tells us about working on projects at a publisher where no two days look the same.

What is your job role and how would you describe your typical day at work?

I’m a brand manager at Raw Fury working on a variety of different titles, from VR to IGF nominated roguelikes and FPS card-battlers. Alongside the producer and developers, I’m one of the main points of contact for these projects internally and externally, managing things like budget, asset development, go-to-market strategies, as well as building out timelines and post-launch activities.

As you can imagine, no day looks the same. One minute I’m writing some copy for a Steam blog post, the next I’m having a meeting about game balancing or community sentiment. I might be chatting to a partner about some collaborative marketing or preparing timelines for leadership. It’s fun!

What qualifications and/or experience do you need to land your job?

There are degrees in marketing that will give you some fantastic tools to use in the workplace, assist with proven strategies while helping you devise your own and give you a greater understanding of terminology. For me, I got to where I am through years of experience in various different marketing roles, starting out as a community manager and building a skill set out from there.

If you were interviewing someone for your team, what would you look for?

Whenever I’ve been an interviewer, I’ve always looked at the candidate’s body of work, but equally paid attention to their enthusiasm, interest and connection to the products we’re working on, and how well we gel. In fact, both times I appointed someone they’d never had a role in the industry before and I’m still very good friends with them to this day. Both just needed an opportunity to break in and they’ve thrived ever since.

What opportunities are there for career progression at Raw Fury?

Lots! Many people have joined the company, had the opportunity to grow and develop their craft, then transition into senior and even leadership roles. Raw Fury is a company that will give you autonomy to shine, is willing to support their employees so they can excel, but also help them achieve their dreams and fulfil their ambitions. No matter what they might be.