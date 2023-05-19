Private Division has announced a new publishing partnership with Game Freak

Share Facebook

Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division publishing label has announced it will be working with Pokémon franchise creators Game Freak.

The pair will team up on a brand-new action-adventure IP currently going by the codename Project Bloom. Although few other details have been shared about the upcoming game, a piece of concept art for the title (as seen above) has been shown publicly, and it makes Project Bloom seem very different from other non-Pokémon titles the game studio has put out in the past, including the likes of Drill Dozer, Pulseman, HarmoKnight and Tembo the Badass Elephant.

Game Freak is made up of two internal teams, and regularly has developers on Game Freak Production Team 1 take part in an initiative called the Gear Project, where they can work on original ideas and new intellectual properties. The most recent of these games to release was a role-playing video game named Little Town Hero for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create a new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” said Kota Furushima, director at Game Freak. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

“Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,” added Michael Worosz, chief strategy officer at Take-Two Interactive, and head of Private Division. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honoured to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

Take-Two has confirmed that Project Bloom is expected to launch in the 2026 fiscal year.