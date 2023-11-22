Raptor PR will sponsor IRL 2023 again this November

Share Facebook

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: We have a special Black Friday offer on the price of tickets for IRL 2023 until midnight on November 24, 2023! You can find it listed on our Eventbrite page as ‘Black Friday 20% off ticket’, and putting it in your basket will let you come along to IRL 2023 at a reduced cost!

Raptor PR will sponsor the photobooth at IRL 2023 next week.

The company is a team of UK communications specialists that focus on B2B comms for the wider games industry, as well as for individual video games, media and tech brands. They often have a focus on Web3 and emerging technologies in the games space.

“MCV IRL is a set piece in the UK games industry event calendar, welcoming people from all industry disciplines and all walks of life for an evening of fun and interesting conversation,” said Thomas Huxter, director at Raptor.

“It preserves much of what we all love about the games industry, so Raptor is delighted to sponsor for a second consecutive year and we hope everyone is able to immortalise some memories together through the old-school photo booth.”

If you’ve still not got a ticket for IRL, you can find them over on our Eventbrite page. The event is about a week away now, so get on it as soon as possible if you do intend to come along. You don’t want to risk us selling out!

If you’d like to ask us about partnering up on IRL, then you should reach out to Alex Boucher via. email over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.