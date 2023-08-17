The August issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: the Hamburg Spotlight, Jörg Tittel, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun and more!

Share Facebook

MCV/DEVELOP #991 has made its way to the homes and offices of our readers, and as such has also made its way into our online archive, where you can read it online for free!

In this very European issue, editor Richie Shoemaker has met up with an assortment of developers from the city of Hamburg, to put the spotlight on what makes it such a great place to develop video games.

He also met up with Jörg Tittel to talk about the strengths and advances of virtual reality, and why the headheld (Richie is trying to make it happen) version of video games won’t be going away any time soon.

Elsewhere in the issue, staff writer Vince Pavey talked to Auroch Digital producer Toby Draper about all of the hard work that went into creating the popular boomer shooter Warhammer 40K: Boltgun in the latest When We Made.

In this month’s Debugging D&I, Amiqus‘ Liz Prince has sat down to talk to Perry Lewis from Mastered, to ask about the organisation’s training and mentoring programmes, and how the group can help you even if you’re already employed in the games industry.

As well as all that, there’s loads more good stuff in #991, including even more features, our usual pages on industry hires and moves, our spotlight pages on people from around the world of video game development, and a discussion about using games for good causes with The Final Boss, who this month is Hilary Lok, co-founder at Dot Dot Fire.

If you don’t usually get the issue in the mail, but would quite like a physical copy, you’ll also be happy to know that you’ll be able to pick copies of issue #991 up as a freebie in-person at various locations around the 2023 gamescom show, including at our stand. Please help us get rid of (er, distribute) them far-and-wide while we’re at the event. You can do this by taking copies for yourself and any of your even vaguely interested loved ones, and we really won’t mind.

Want to get the issue in print the rest of the year? Then you better go and subscribe!