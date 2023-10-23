Vote for Yorkshire and the North’s best ever game!

Share Facebook

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Game Republic is looking to find out the best game to have ever made it out of Yorkshire and the North. As you can imagine, there are quite a few contenders, but if your geography is as terrible as ours, helpfully there’s a shortlist:

Alien Breed – Team17

Astra Protocol 2 – Slice Bar

Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars – Revolution Software

Gang Beasts – Boneloaf

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars – Rockstar Leeds

Grow Home – Ubisoft Reflections

Killer Frequency – Team17

Lord Winklebottom Investigates – Cave Monsters

Monty Mole – Gremlin Graphics

New Star Manager – New Star/Five Aces

OutRun 2 – Sumo Digital

Rogue Trooper Redux – Rebellion North

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital

Snake Pass – Sumo Digital

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – Sumo Digital

The Magnificent Trufflepigs – Thunkd

The Stanley Parable – Davey Wreden/William Pugh

WipEout – Psygnosis

Worms – Team17

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever – XR Games

Voting is open until Friday 17th November, with the winning game announced at an event to be held at Tileyard North in Wakefield on 23rd November. Check out the Game Republic site for more.