Vote for Yorkshire and the North’s best ever game!

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Game Republic is looking to find out the best game to have ever made it out of Yorkshire and the North. As you can imagine, there are quite a few contenders, but if your geography is as terrible as ours, helpfully there’s a shortlist:
- Alien Breed – Team17
- Astra Protocol 2 – Slice Bar
- Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars – Revolution Software
- Gang Beasts – Boneloaf
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars – Rockstar Leeds
- Grow Home – Ubisoft Reflections
- Killer Frequency – Team17
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates – Cave Monsters
- Monty Mole – Gremlin Graphics
- New Star Manager – New Star/Five Aces
- OutRun 2 – Sumo Digital
- Rogue Trooper Redux – Rebellion North
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital
- Snake Pass – Sumo Digital
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – Sumo Digital
- The Magnificent Trufflepigs – Thunkd
- The Stanley Parable – Davey Wreden/William Pugh
- WipEout – Psygnosis
- Worms – Team17
- Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever – XR Games
Voting is open until Friday 17th November, with the winning game announced at an event to be held at Tileyard North in Wakefield on 23rd November. Check out the Game Republic site for more.