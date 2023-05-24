BAFTA Breakthrough UK is now open for 2023 applications

BAFTA Breakthrough UK is now open for this year’s applications.
The Breakthrough UK initiative puts the BAFTA spotlight on rising stars that work in film, games and television in Britain, celebrating people that have had an exceptional year in the creative industries that entertain us all.
Each year a group of talented individuals that work both on and off-screen is selected, and will take part in a year-long programme of support, industry networking and career growth.
Those that are nominated must be over 18 at the time of nomination, must be actively working in the UK, and have been a resident of the UK for at least two years. Those that are successfully chosen for BAFTA Breakthrough ‘23 will also receive a free voting membership to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for a year, which will also allow them to attend exclusive events and screenings at the BAFTA HQ in 195 Piccadilly.
The deadline for BAFTA Breakthrough UK applications this year is June 22, 2023 at 12PM.
The jury for Breakthrough UK this year is made up of the following people:
- CHAIR: Ade Rawcliffe – Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion at ITV
- Jodie Azhar – CEO | Game Director at Teazelcat Games
- Emma Morgan – Creative Director at Lion Television
- Emily Stillman – Senior Vice President – Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden
- Sara Putt – MD/Agent at Sara Putt Associates
- Fiona Lamptey – Director of UK Features, Netflix
- Jorg Tittel – Writer/Director/Producer & Games Designer at Oiffy
- Charu Desodt – Production Director at INT./NIGHT
- Jamie Campbell – Creative Director at Eleven Films
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Performer
- Ruth Madeley – Performer
- Emma Lawson – Commissioning Editor – BBC Comedy
- Jeanie Finlay – Documentary Director
- Lauren Evans – Casting Director
If you’d like to find out more about BAFTA Breakthrough UK, you can do that over on the BAFTA website.