BAFTA Breakthrough UK is now open for 2023 applications

BAFTA Breakthrough UK is now open for this year’s applications.

The Breakthrough UK initiative puts the BAFTA spotlight on rising stars that work in film, games and television in Britain, celebrating people that have had an exceptional year in the creative industries that entertain us all.

Each year a group of talented individuals that work both on and off-screen is selected, and will take part in a year-long programme of support, industry networking and career growth.

Those that are nominated must be over 18 at the time of nomination, must be actively working in the UK, and have been a resident of the UK for at least two years. Those that are successfully chosen for BAFTA Breakthrough ‘23 will also receive a free voting membership to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for a year, which will also allow them to attend exclusive events and screenings at the BAFTA HQ in 195 Piccadilly.

The deadline for BAFTA Breakthrough UK applications this year is June 22, 2023 at 12PM.

The jury for Breakthrough UK this year is made up of the following people:

CHAIR: Ade Rawcliffe – Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion at ITV

Jodie Azhar – CEO | Game Director at Teazelcat Games

Emma Morgan – Creative Director at Lion Television

Emily Stillman – Senior Vice President – Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

Sara Putt – MD/Agent at Sara Putt Associates

Fiona Lamptey – Director of UK Features, Netflix

Jorg Tittel – Writer/Director/Producer & Games Designer at Oiffy

Charu Desodt – Production Director at INT./NIGHT

Jamie Campbell – Creative Director at Eleven Films

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Performer

Ruth Madeley – Performer

Emma Lawson – Commissioning Editor – BBC Comedy

Jeanie Finlay – Documentary Director

Lauren Evans – Casting Director

If you’d like to find out more about BAFTA Breakthrough UK, you can do that over on the BAFTA website.