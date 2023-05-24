Chris Charla, senior director at ID@Xbox to host keynote fireside chat at Develop:Brighton 2023

Share Facebook

Tandem Events has confirmed that ID@Xbox’s Chris Charla will deliver the opening keynote at the 2023 Develop:Brighton conference.

The ID@Xbox group has consistently put its support behind critically acclaimed games, including recent hits like Vampire Survivors, Cassette Beasts and Immortality so it’s no surprise to us that Charla’s keynote will talk about what makes indie games so exciting and popular, and how the ID@Xbox group works to support developers.

“I’m stoked to deliver the opening keynote at Develop:Brighton! This is such an amazing event and a great opportunity to connect with some of the best creators from across the game dev community,” said Charla.

“With ID@Xbox’s mission to empower game creators of all sizes and from all over the world, I’m excited to head to Brighton this summer to share what we’ve learned with the ID@Xbox program celebrating its 10th year of helping independent developers find new audiences.”

This keynote joins a list of smorgasbord of over 100 other sessions set to occur at the show, including a headline keynote from the Guerilla Games studio leadership and a talk by inkle’s narrative director Jon Ingold. If you’d like to find out about the other talks at the upcoming event, you can do that over on the conference programme on the official Develop:Brighton website.

Develop:Brighton 2023 will take place between July 11, 2023 and July 13, 2023 this year at the Hilton Brighton Metropole. If you’d like to book passes to go, a range of options are available at www.developconference.com.

As an MCV/DEVELOP reader, you’re entitled to an additional 10% discount on tickets with our promo code, ZLECKS.