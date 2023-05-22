Guerrilla Games to deliver the headline keynote at Develop:Brighton 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Tandem Events has confirmed that Guerrilla Games will provide the headline keynote session at Develop:Brighton 2023.

At the ‘Guerrilla: To New Horizons’ session, Angie Smets, Jan-Bart van Beek and Michiel van der Leeuw will discuss the development of Horizon Forbidden West, and what challenges were faced as they worked on their 2022 follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn.

“Guerrilla is thrilled to be delivering a keynote session at Develop:Brighton 2023 and truly honoured to be the first studio to receive the Develop Star Award,“ said Angie Smets, now VP and head of development strategy at PlayStation Studios. “We’re excited to celebrate with our peers, share development insights from over two decades of studio history, and speak to why we’re confident about the road ahead.”

Other speakers at Develop:Brighton 2023 include inkle’s Jon Ingold, as well as representatives from Roll7, King, Frontier Developments, INTERIOR/NIGHT, Barclays and more. If you’d like to find out more about the conference sessions, you can find them on the Develop Conference website.

Develop:Brighton 2023 will take place between July 11, 2023 and July 13, 2023 this year at the Hilton Brighton Metropole. If you’d like to book passes to go, a range of options are available at www.developconference.com

As an MCV/DEVELOP reader, you’re entitled to an additional 10% discount on tickets with our promo code, ZLECKS.