Paris Games Week to take it to the Next Level this November

The Paris Games Week festival will return towards the end of this year as Paris Games Week: Next Level.

Paris Games Week regularly brings together the big industry firms, software developers and the people that play their products together to celebrate both video games and the ever-growing culture surrounding them, as well as network with one another and perhaps most importantly, take an early look at some of the big upcoming releases just before the holiday season.

Paris Games Week will take place for five days in November this year, and for Next Level its organisers have promised to take things up a notch compared to last year’s Restart edition of the show. The plan for 2023 is to have an “even bigger and more welcoming edition, open to more visitors, with a very ambitious program”, which will also include an increased focus on pop culture personalities and content creators from related sectors.

“Paris Games Week is the event created by the industry for all communities. Once again this year, Paris Games Week will reunite French and international stakeholders in a single location to unveil, present and test their products and services over five days, celebrating video games in the broadest sense of the term,” said James Rebours, chairman of SELL.

Paris Games Week will take place at the Paris Expo – Porte de Versailles, between November 1 and November 3, 2023. An early preview evening will be held on October 31, 2023.

Tickets are not yet available, but are expected to go on sale in June, and should arrive alongside further information about the show’s format and schedule.

If you’d like to find out more about Paris Games Week in the meantime, you can do that over on their official website.