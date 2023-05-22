Cherrypick Games has appointed ÜberStrategist as its global PR and marketing agency

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Cherrypick Games has announced that ÜberStrategist will be responsible for its public relations and marketing efforts for an unannounced title that is set to launch later in 2023.

Cherrypick is a game developer that has released 25 games on mobile devices since it first opened its doors back in 2014, including popularly downloaded games like My Hospital, Touchdown Hero, and Must Deliver.

ÜberStrategist was also founded in 2014 and has worked with well-known industry companies like Bossa Studios, Marvelous Games, DotEmu, Kalypso Media Group and more. As part of their latest work with Cherrypick, the company has stated that it intends to leverage its extensive knowledge to “increase visibility of its titles, and drive downloads for its mobile games” in ways that both support its new partner and “align with the company’s objectives and values”.

“We are thrilled to partner with ÜberStrategist and its team of experts in the gaming industry,” said Martin Kwaśnica, CEO of Cherrypick Games. “ÜberStrategist’s experience and track record of success in PR and marketing make it the perfect partner for us as we continue to grow and expand our brand globally.”

“Having previously worked with Cherrypick Games to secure significant coverage for their highly celebrated Must Deliver, we are thrilled to have been chosen to also share this significant milestone in their journey,” added UberStrategist’s founder and president, Mario R. Kroll. “As an agency, there is little praise more meaningful than to be selected by a client to partner on additional projects based on exemplary past performance.”