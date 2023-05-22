Dev Pub Quiz will return for two more events in Guildford and Liverpool

Dev Pub Quiz is coming back for two more events this June.

After successful outings in both London and Leamington Spa, the next pair of Analog Events’ games industry pub quiz nights will put developers to the test in Guildford and Liverpool, respectively. Those that take part in the fun will be up for a now-coveted Dev Pub Quiz trophy, as well as other fabulous prizes.

“Now that we’re all able to socialise again, we’ve seen how vital team bonding is for local studios, especially if they have hired new staff or need an excuse to socialise but work together on something,” said Vicky Vasiliauskaite, events manager at Analog Events.

“We love bringing the Quiz to their doorstep and hope to cover more areas and make it a yearly tour!”

Following the event in Liverpool, there’ll be a bit of a summer break, before the Dev Pub Quiz returns up in Newcastle in September.

If you’d like to book tickets for a team to attend the very next Dev Pub Quiz in Guildford, you can do that here.

If you’d rather go take part in the following developer contest of wits when it happens a week later in Liverpool, then you’re in luck, as tickets for that event are also on sale, and you can find them here.