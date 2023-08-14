Critical Path: August 2023 – Highlights for the month!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for August 2023.

GOLDEN JOYSTICK AWARDS NOMINATIONS

August 1, 2023

The Golden Joystick Awards are coming back, allegedly for a 41st time, to be staged this coming November in London. Obviously you can’t have an awards without nominations, so right now those are being accepted unti the end of the month. Get in!

www.twitter.com/goldenjoysticks

BALDUR’S GATE 3

August 3, 2023

Larian Studios and Wizards of the Coast are taking players to the Forgotten Realms in a brand-new story-driven RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, where it’s promised that your decisions will actually affect the direction of the tale being told. Will you save the world, or will you turn into a monster? We’ll be over there, doing our best Chris Pine impression in the bar.

https://baldursgate3.game

EVO CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

August 3-6, 2023

The EVO Championship Series will bring the best-of-the-best players of the world’s biggest fighting games together to compete in Las Vegas, Nevada. If that weren’t enough reason to go along in-person (or watch the webcast of the event online) we’ll probably also see trailers for upcoming fighters that are due to arrive soon in Mortal Kombat 1, Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 as well.

www.evo.gg

BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK

August 18, 2023

Team Reptile’s spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio Future has been a long time in the making, but the game’s cel-shaded graffiti crews are now ready to confront both each other and the police for control of New Amsterdam. All, of course, while dancing, collecting beats, and doing the coolest of extreme sports tricks along the way.

https://team-reptile.com

GAMESCOM 2023

August 23-27, 2023

The video game industry returns to the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, for almost a full week of hands-on gaming experiences, interviews, networking, and cramming what feels like the entirety of the UK’s PR teams and journalists into The Corkonian Irish Pub in the evenings. Geoff Keighley will also once again host the video game trailer extravaganza Opening Night Live, where we expect we’ll see some games that have yet to be announced. We can’t wait to check it out!

https://www.gamescom.global

TRINE 5: A CLOCKWORK CONSPIRACY

The Heroes of Trine are returning for a fifth adventure from Frozenbyte, in which Amadeus the Magician, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight must work together and combine their unique sets of skills on a quest to defeat a mechanical army wreaking havoc on their kingdom.

https://trine5.thqnordic.com