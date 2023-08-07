[From the Industry] Awesome Indies 2023: Super Crowd showcases the most exciting indie games at gamescom in special event livestream

Share Facebook

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.

The Awesome Indies streaming show is a regular and beloved part of gamescom. Every year, thousands of gaming fans tune in to learn more about their new favorite indie games and studios. This year, the show will be hosted by Super Crowd, the organizers behind the popular Indie Arena Booth.

The exciting showcase will be hosted by Shay Thompson, journalist and presenter known in the gaming industry for her work with BAFTA and BBC. During the 90-minutes long livestream, viewers will get to see exciting new game announcements, eye-catching trailers and gameplay reveals.

Super Crowd are the organizers behind the Indie Arena Booth at gamescom, a unique shared developer booth that showcases independent game developers and their creative projects. Fans can find a curated selection of the best and most innovative indie games from around the world, ranging from action-packed shooters to narrative-driven adventures, and everything in between. Not only are they experts in the gaming industry, but also the perfect hosts for the Awesome Indies showcase!

Last year, the Awesome Indies live stream drew in more than 40.000 peak concurrent viewers across all streaming platforms. This year it will be streamed live via gamescom now, the gamescom Twitch and YouTube channels as well as co-streamed by the Indie Arena Booth Twitch channel. Fans can tune in on Wednesday, August 23rd at 8pm CEST to catch all of the new exciting announcements.

Independent studios and publishers who are interested in sponsored content for the live stream can now reach out to team@indiearenabooth.