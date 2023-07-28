[From the industry] GamesAid raises over £23,000 at Develop: Brighton

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

GamesAid raised over £23,000 for its chosen causes at this year’s Develop: Brighton conference.

Across the course of three days, GamesAid ran a series of fundraising activities in partnership with industry to raise funds and awareness of its invaluable work supporting young people across the UK.

These included:

The GamesAid Charity Poker Tournament, organised by GamesAid ambassador Mark Ward and sponsored by BlueGfx, Hiro Capital, Splash Damage and Wizards, which raised £7,000 – meaning it has donated over £59,000 to GamesAid since its inception.

Running a raffle at Keywords Studio’s Develop party which raised £5,500 through ticket sales and sponsorships.

Selling tickets for the GamesAid Tombola on the Develop show floor, which raised over £7,000 – more than double the total raised during 2022’s event.

Acting as official charity partner for the Develop Awards, raising over £3,500 through donations and selling tickets for the evening’s entertainment with the support of GamesAid ambassador Cat Channon.

All funds raised will go to support the work of the five charities chosen by GamesAid members for 2023: Access Sport, AfK, Autistica, Game Therapy UK and Solving Kids’ Cancer.

“We’re absolutely blown away by the generosity of the UK games industry,” said Terry Haynes, Co-Chair of GamesAid. “The funds raised will make a massive difference to the lives of young people across the country, so thank you to every person who dipped into their pocket on our behalf.”

“We also wanted to say a big thank you to the organisers of Develop, to our GamesAid ambassadors and our sponsors,” said George Osborn, Co-Chair of GamesAid. “The support of the industry community helps GamesAid to thrive, so we’d love for even more people and companies to join the cause and help us raise even more money at next year’s event.”

If you’d like to support GamesAid’s work and help the charity exceed the £120,000 it raised for causes in 2022/2023, you can donate here.