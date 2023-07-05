Critical Path: July 2023 – Highlights for the month!

Share Facebook

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for July 2023.

SYNAPSE

July 4, 2023

Every platform needs a killer app and the hope is that nDreams’ Synapse will be the one to slay the competition on behalf of PlayStation VR2. The game builds on the underrated success of nDreams’ own run-and-gun FPS Fracked, adding Infamous-style telekenetic powers that promise to make unrivalled use of PSVR2’s motion controls and eye-tracking.

With the recent announcement of Meta Quest 3 and an immediate price cut for the market-leading Quest 2 (back to the price it was 18 months ago), it feels like the time is ripe for a showcase game to appear for Sony’s latest headset. No pressure. No pressure at all.

https://ndreams.com/games/synapse

DEVELOP:BRIGHTON

July 11, 2023 – July 13, 2023

The industry’s annual conference meet-up by the British seaside returns this month, and as usual will be three days of networking, informative keynote sessions and after-hours games industry parties. This year’s list of guest speakers includes Chris Charla (MCV #989), Jon Ingold (MCV #988), the leadership from Guerilla Games (MCV #990), and many more. Also taking place will be the Indie Showcase contest, the Develop Expo, a GamesAid poker tournament, and the prestigious Develop:Star Awards.

https://www.developconference.com

THE PC ZONE CLASSIC: 30 YEARS AFTER LAUNCH PARTY

July 14, 2023

This year marks 30 years since the launch of PC Zone and to celebrate the gang that helped put the magazine together during its 17-year run are having a post-Develop Conference reunion near the mag’s old Fitzrovia office.

Not only are veteran Dennis Publishing and Future era staff invited, but freelancers, PRs, friends from sister magazines, and even those that served PC Zone’s bitter rivals. “If you were part of the beautiful chaos at any stage” goes the Eventbrite page, “then we’d love to see you.” Editor Richie (being one of the organisers) will be there. Do say hello if you’re popping along.

https://pczone.eventbrite.co.uk

IMMORTALS OF AVEUM

July 20, 2023

The latest release from the Electronic Arts Originals publishing programme (that brought us indie hits like A Way Out and It Takes Two), has its next release this month in Immortals of Aveum, a game from former Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins and Ascendant Studios that looks a bit like a Doctor Strange first-person shooter.

Set in a brand-new fantasy universe, the game follows Jak (not the one of ‘and Daxter’ fame, sadly) and his order of battlemages as they work to prevent the destruction of their planet by throwing lots of gunshot-like spells around.

https://www.ea.com

PIKMIN 4

July 21, 2023

Nintendo’s much-anticipated next game in the Pikmin franchise is finally here, as the Rescue Corps (that’s you and your custom create-a-character) head down on to an unexplored world to rescue the series’ original protagonist Captain Olimar. There are several new missions, quality of life improvements, and new Pikmin thrown into the survival-strategy-puzzle mix alongside the story in the new game, but people mostly just seem to be excited about the new canine companion Oatchi. Which is fair. If he dies, we’re uninstalling.

https://www.nintendo.co.uk

THE EXPANSE: A TELLTALE SERIES EPISODE 1

July 27, 2023

The first episode of Telltale Games and Deck Nine’s dramatic adventure game prequel to the hit television series The Expanse heads out at the end of the month, with subsequent episodes set to come out every two weeks after that. The Expanse: A Telltale Series has Cara Gee reprise her role as Camina Drummer from the popular sci-fi show based on the books of the same name, and the game’s brand-new story will follow her as she scavenges wrecked ships, fights space pirates, and of course, makes those difficult Telltale-style life-or-death choices.

https://telltale.com/the-expanse