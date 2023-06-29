Hooded Horse has signed base-building survival game Necesse

Share Facebook

Hooded Horse has announced that it has signed the open-world survival game Necesse.

In Necesse, players fight monsters, build a town, and explore an infinitely expanding and procedurally generated fantasy world for resources, gear and new animal friends. The entire 2D adventure can be played either solo or in online co-op.

Necesse is made by a solo developer from Denmark, Mads Skovgaard, and was first released back in December 2019. It has sold over 670,000 copies since it went into early access, and it still receives regular content updates. As its new publisher, Hooded Horse will now provide marketing for the title, arrange for partnerships for the software, and more.



“Necesse has had a really successful early access journey so far, and we’re honoured to be working with the developer to help him achieve his final vision for the game as it heads towards 1.0.” says Tim Bender, CEO of Hooded Horse.

“We don’t often sign games that are already in early access, but there’s a rare game that offers something so unique that we can’t help but want to be part of its journey. Necesse combines base-building and colony sim elements with exploration of a very cool sandbox world, all wrapped up in top-down retro graphics that make me remember games from my childhood like Secret of Mana,” continues Bender.

“… and it’s multiplayer, so I get to go on adventures with my wife [Hooded Horse CFO] Snow — and we’re not alone in that. When we were first testing it, another of our team members played it a great deal with her husband. We’re just lucky the developer chose to work with us, and hoping we can pay that trust back by allowing him to focus more on development while we work to introduce as many people as possible to this crazy work of mad genius he has created.”



Necesse is available right now in early access on PC.

If you’d like to learn more about Hooded Horse and what they’re up to lately, our editor Richie Shoemaker recently interviewed CEO Tim Bender and CFO Snow Rui. You can find that here.