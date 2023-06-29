Formation Games has appointed a new advisory group made up of entertainment veterans

Share Facebook

Formation Games has appointed a new senior advisory group that will ‘steer development’ on its upcoming mobile football management sim CLUB.

The senior advisory group is currently made up of 13 figures from around the world of sports entertainment, and includes games industry veterans as well as coaches and advisors from out in the wider world of sports, business and sports tech.

The list of Formation Games Senior Advisory Group members includes:

Nick Button-Brown , the chair at Outright Games and Coherence, and a board member at Tiny Rebel and Adinmo.

Nikki Lewis , a marketer who has held leadership positions at Riot Games, Rockstar Games, Epic Games, and Harmonix.

Sean Lee , the chief corporate development officer at Wargaming. Sean is also the former director of business development for Tencent.

Linda Fane , an executive leadership coach who has worked with many studios, including at Bungie as part of the Destiny 2 leadership team.

Sam Li , who was formerly vice president at the NBA and was once head of international operations for popular Chinese social platforms Sina Sports and Weibo Sports.

These figures, along with another eight who’s identities have as of yet not been disclosed to people outside of the company, will advise the studio in all areas of the business, including company strategy, creative direction, technology, marketing, events, mergers and acquisitions, diversity and inclusion, content creation, monetisation, retention, and more.

Formation Games is led by CEO Jonty Barnes, who has been in the industry for over 33 years, and is perhaps best known for his work in various roles at Bungie while the studio developed games like Destiny and Halo 3. He’s supported by board chair and investor Alex Horne, who was CEO of The English Football Association between 2010 and 2015.

“I’m delighted to have such a hugely experienced and talented group of advisors guiding myself and the team through development of CLUB”, said Barnes. “The studio has attracted a super star advisory group with some of the best thought leaders in the games industry. While we have a proven and talented studio, taking advice from some of the industry’s biggest innovators is a privilege. It’s accelerating our development as well as levelling up our team. The group altogether has invested close to $2m dollars, so they have a personal stake in our success, which is a testament to their confidence in what we are building here at Formation Games.”

CLUB is currently still in closed testing, but is expected to launch on Android and iOS in 2024.

If you’d like to find out more about the game, you can visit its official website.