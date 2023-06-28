Early Bird tickets are now on sale for Scottish Games Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

You can now order tickets for Scottish Games Week 2023.

Scottish Games Week is a week-long festival takes place in various spots across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee. It is made up of smaller events that celebrate the art, design, business and positive influence of video games. It will also include an education symposium directly aimed at educators and academics across the region.

This year SGW will be held between October 30 and November 3, 2023.

The upcoming festival is only the second week-long celebration of video games and the industry behind them to be held in Scotland, and follows a successful festival outing last year. The staff behind the 2023 show have promised that the event is all set to be bigger than ever, and will feature all new locations and venues to accommodate the events planned – some of which are still to be announced.

You can purchase tickets for all of the major events confirmed so far, including the SGW Industry Conference, The Scottish Games Awards and More Than Games, at reduced Early Bird prices until July 31, 2023.

“Scottish Games Week 2023 is an event created for the whole games community: from those at the start of their careers, to designers and developers all the way through to the industry’s business leaders, as well as the educators, politicians and public sector organisations from across the whole ecosystem,” said Brian Baglow, Director of Scottish Games Week.

“Games are the biggest part of our creative world, worth a staggering £182.9 billion* in 2022 with 3.1 billion people* around the world now playing. However, beyond that enormous bottom line, the creativity and craft of designing and creating games offer new challenges, while their role as a transformative technology has yet to be fully explored.”

“Following the successful inaugural events in 2022, we want to welcome everyone involved in the games ecosystem to Scottish Games Week 2023 to participate and make this year’s programme the biggest and best games event ever held in Scotland.”

If you’d like to find out more about the events taking place at Scottish Games Week, or would like to book a ticket to go, you can do that over on their CitizenTicket events page.

Scottish Games Week will open a call for speakers, sponsors, partners and participants soon, but if you’d like to get involved ahead of that you can email them at hello@gamesweek.scot