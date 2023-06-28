Bandai Namco is opening a store in London

Share Facebook

Bandai Namco has announced it is opening a new ‘interactive retail experience’ store in July 2023.

It’s called the Bandai Namco Cross Store, and will be located in Camden Market in London. It is the first store of its kind outside of Japan, and four of the six brands taking part have never opened official shops in the United Kingdom before.

The Bandai Namco Cross Store is designed to celebrate the firm’s heritage in providing entertainment around the world, and will contain a collection of shops where people can interact with their favourite brands through a selection of collectables, card games, figures, and other items.

The shops included will be the following:

BANPRESTO OFFICIAL SHOP (First in the UK)

(First in the UK) GASHAPON BANDAI OFFICIAL SHOP

Ichibankuji Official Shop (First in the UK)

(First in the UK) MegaHouse Official Store (First in the UK)

(First in the UK) ONE PIECE CARD GAME Official Shop

Sun-Star Stationery Shop (First in the UK)

The store will also contain an arcade area and events space. Camden Market is a popular tourist destination in London, so we’re sure it’ll see plenty of foot traffic.

“Camden, London, is widely recognised as offering an eclectic mix of cultural products and art”, said John McKenzie, managing director of Bandai Namco Amusement Europe. “It is the perfect location to launch our Bandai Namco Cross Store concept in the UK which combines our expertise in locations-based entertainment with a rapidly growing demand for IP and concepts originating from our group’s Japanese culture.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Bandai Namco Cross Store, you should visit their official website.