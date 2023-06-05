Festival of Play will return to Salford before going to Birmingham for the first time this summer

The Festival of Play will return this summer.

The creative careers showcase and computing conference will once again feature an assortment of interactive workshops, inspiring talks, and games for students aged eight to 15.

Digital Schoolhouse has teamed up with Electronic Arts on the event just like last year, and the pair hope that their partnership will both improve school engagement with computer science and inspire the next-generation of game developers all at once, by showing them the technology, tools and the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) skills used to make video games in playful and interesting ways.

The Festival of Play will take place at HOST Salford on July 6, 2023, and at the Library of Birmingham on July 12, 2023, and schools can book tickets for free.

“Last year’s Festival of Play was such a success – it was simply a no-brainer to bring back the Festival this year and make it bigger than ever. Not only did teachers report a significant increase in learner’s interest in studying computing and career opportunities within the games industry, but the teachers themselves saw an improvement in their own knowledge and application of computing,” said Shahneila Saeed, programme director of Digital Schoolhouse.

“We are thrilled to once again have the support of our partners Electronic Arts and friends within the industry, enabling us to extend this opportunity to so many more children from all backgrounds, across two cities.”

If you’d like to book for the Festival of Play in Salford on July 6, 2023 you can do that here. If the Festival of Play in Birmingham on July 12, 2023 is a better fit for you, you can book for that one over here.

Digital Schoolhouse and Ukie are also looking for games companies to showcase games suitable for children and families at the Festival of Play. Games and their demos should be:

Fun for children to pick up and play.

Have an age-rating of no higher than PEGI 7.

They don’t have to be an educational game at the core, but if they are educational, that’s a bonus.

Ukie is also interested to hear from companies who have software or hardware that could educate students on how games are made, or that could have a classroom application. They’re also looking for exhibitors open to speaking to interested students about their job and contributions to the industry at the showcase.

If you’re interested in showcasing your game at the Festival of Play, or are working in the games industry and would like to speak to the pupils that come to the event, please contact Siân for more information at sian@ukie.org.uk