Critical Path: June 2023 – Highlights for the month!

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for June 2023.

INDIE CUP UNITED KINGDOM ‘23

June 01 – 20, 2023

Indie Cup UK ’23 is an online-only festival which puts the spotlight firmly on indie games currently in development in the United Kingdom. Each game will receive its own showcase micro-website with trailers, screenshots and descriptions, and will be considered for awards by people actively working within the games industry.

https://indiecup.net

STREET FIGHTER 6

June 02, 2023

Ryu and his martial artist chums known for regularly beating the snot out of one another return this month for another entry in the Street Fighter series, which this time around is no longer a PlayStation console exclusive. Most intriguing for casual fans of the genre is probably the new World Tour mode, which allows players to create their own character and go on an adventure alongside new series mascot Luke in Metro City.

https://www.streetfighter.com/6

SUMMER GAME FEST SHOWCASE

June 08, 2023

Summer Game Fest is returning for yet another digital cross-industry festival and will kick things off with a live showcase of upcoming video game release announcements, some of which will be playable as demos on digital storefronts at home. There’s been very little this year in terms of announcements (or even rumours) about which games will actually appear at the show, but there’s one thing that we can say is almost certain to be there … Geoff Keighley wearing another pair of outlandish trainers with a suit jacket that doesn’t match.

https://www.summergamefest.com

XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE AND STARFIELD DIRECT

June 11, 2023

June also sees the return of the annual Xbox Games Showcase, which this year will be followed up immediately by a Starfield Direct that will deep dive into the world and systems of the highly-anticipated space RPG. If you’re a Game Pass subscriber wondering where the first party games are at, or are a diehard Bethesda fan that is feeling more than a little bit on edge after the frosty reception for Redfall back in May, then this will probably be the event to watch to calm your nerves. Or not.

https://www.twitch.tv/xbox

UBISOFT FORWARD

June 12, 2023

Ubisoft is going to show video game fans what’s next for its most popular brands via a live show broadcast from Los Angeles. Will we finally have release dates for seemingly missing-in-action titles like Beyond Good and Evil 2 and the Prince of Persia Remake? Will there be new Far Cry Primal (set in a prehistoric Yara, natch)? Only time will tell. While we wait, we’ll continue to imagine what Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks like, and hope that it has its first gameplay reveal on June 12th too.

https://www.twitch.tv/ubisoft

SONIC ORIGINS PLUS

June 23, 2023

A collection of SEGA Mega Drive video games that our resident staff writer Vince Pavey regularly calls ‘the best video games of all time’ is getting a physical release towards the end of the month. To lure in the Sonic faithful, this latest re-release also includes additional SEGA Game Gear games, as well as an additional hammer-wielding playable character named Amy Rose. Sonic Origins Plus has different reversible box art designs depending on which region you buy it in, so we’re having to keep a close eye on Vince to make sure he doesn’t go and buy it three times. We’re saving him from himself.

https://origins.sonicthehedgehog.com