A new studio named TTK Games has been opened in Stockholm by ex-Battlefield developers

A new FPS game development studio named TTK Games has opened in Stockholm.

It will be led by ex-Battlefield developer Lars Gustavsson, who has been in the video game industry for over 24 years. He was previously creative director at EA DICE, where he worked on several hits in the Battlefield franchise, after starting out on the series as a producer on the very first entry, Battlefield 1942.

Joining him on the team are Daniel Berlin, Vidar Nygren and Peter Hoyles, who have each also worked on the Battlefield franchise in Stockholm at one time or another, as well as several newer developers that have previously never worked at DICE at all. In a statement on the TTK Games website, it states that the idea behind the studio is to ‘combine the expertise of industry veterans with the latest ideas from the new generation of developers’.

“For players, the phrase ‘Time to Kill’ defines how a shooter feels and how fast it plays,” said Gustavsson. “We’ve made it our studio name and part of our studio culture. For us the term ‘TTK’ isn’t just about the craftsmanship behind finding the perfect speed or immediacy of a game – it’s about how human beings have been killing time through play for thousands of years. Throughout my career I’ve made games to encourage teamwork, friendly competition and using your mind and reflexes to accomplish a goal and outwit your opponent. We are passionate about video games, because we think there’s no better way to kill time.”

TTK Games is also currently recruiting for both hybrid and Stockholm-based roles at all levels and across all disciplines. You can find out more about that over on their website.