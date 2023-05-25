Devolver Digital and Atari to headline BIG Festival 2023

Share Facebook

Brazil’s International Games (BIG) Festival has announced that Devolver Digital and Atari will take part in their Panorama Mundo showcase.

The Panorama Mundo showcase is an area at the BIG Festival that features international games and lets the audience in attendance go hands on and try them out for themselves. Devolver Digital and Atari will join Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and Wargaming as exhibitors at the 2023 edition of the show, although neither has confirmed a full list of which games they are bringing to the event just yet.

The BIG Festival has been a mainstay of the convention schedule since 2012, and is the biggest festival in Latin America, not only for consumers, but for developers and investors that would like to network with one another in the region. The 2023 festival will be 11th edition of the show, and BIG has said that it currently expects to see at least 50,000 visitors in attendance.

“Panorama Mundo is an opportunity for us to showcase and reveal to the public major news and world premieres from international publishers. Hosting renowned publishers from all over the world with a wide list of titles is a testimony to the event’s success for the fans and the industry at the same time”, says Gustavo Steinberg, director of the BIG Festival.

BIG Festival 2023 will take place between June 28, 2023 and July 2, 2023 at São Paulo Expo hall.

If you’d like to find out more about what’s on at the show, or purchase tickets, then you should visit the BIG Festival website.