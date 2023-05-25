NetEase Games studio Jackalope Games will now be known as Jackalyptic Games, is working on Warhammer IP

NetEase Games has announced Jackalope Games has gone through a rebrand, and will now be named Jackalyptic Games, alongside news that the studio is in early development on its first game based on Games Workshop’s Warhammer IP.

Jackalyptic Games is NetEase Games’ first studio in America. It is based in Austin, Texas, and operates independently from its parent company.

The studio is currently focused on creating online multiplayer gameplay experiences for both PC and consoles, and is led by industry veteran Jack Emmert, who is known for his work on RPG games like DC Universe Online, Star Trek Online, City of Heroes and Neverwinter.

“As someone who has moulded my career developing expansive MMO stories, I’m proud to unveil that our first game in development at Jackalyptic Games will focus on the rich universes of Warhammer,” said Emmert. “Bringing the deep lore of this IP to our game is a massive undertaking, and we are thrilled to work alongside Games Workshop to bring this vision to life.”

Jackalyptic Games will work closely with Games Workshop during the new Warhammer game’s development, and will look to their communities for feedback on the game as it gets closer to release.

