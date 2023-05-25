Virtual Learning UK is teaming up with Belong Gaming Arenas to launch a study programme

Share Facebook

Virtual Learning UK (VLUK) has announced it will partner with Belong Gaming Arenas to deliver a new esports study programme.

VLUK is an independent company that offers 16-19 study programmes nationwide, as well as higher education in workplace settings that specialises in entertainment like sport and performing arts. Their new initiative will be the first education programme of its kind to be exclusively hosted within esports gaming arenas, and will at least initially only be available in Manchester, Birmingham, and Sutton.

Its latest programme will be aimed at students aged 16-18, and is a two year long BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma, which will be made up of 13 units that will include specialisms like events management and coaching. As an accredited BTEC programme, it will allow students to go on to higher education, apprenticeships and university courses.

“I’m so excited about this new partnership and I truly believe that this is the beginning of something really big in the Esports world. Everyone at VLUK is thrilled that our learners will have the opportunity to learn within such fantastic locations with amazing facilities,” said Jordan Eastwood, head of esports at VLUK. “It will give them fabulous opportunities to achieve and experience learning in the heart of the Esports industry. I feel that this relationship will really enhance the learning experience for all students”.

“We are delighted to partner with VLUK to deliver esports education from our spaces. We understand the challenge education faces in accessing facilities that enable the delivery of quality esports education,” said John Loat from Belong Gaming Arenas. “We believe our partnership with VLUK will support the growth of the UK esports industry and talent by providing access to our high spec venues to their students.”