Nominations for the MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 will close next Monday

If you’re interested in nominating someone for the MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30, you don’t have much time left to do so, as the submissions window will close on October 16, 2023 at 5PM BST.

The MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 is our annual celebration of the video games industry’s as of yet unrecognised superstars, where we put the spotlight on 30 young people that have worked hard within the last year.

“There was no such thing as 30 Under 30 in my day, mostly because it was rare to live that long, but had there been it probably would have changed the course of my career,” said Richie Shoemaker, editor of MCV/DEVELOP.

“Not only is it an opportunity for some much needed recognition for rising talent in games, the ceremony is also a fantastic chance to do some networking with other people from around the business of video games that they may not have met otherwise.”

This year’s MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 will be announced at the IRL party at Village Underground in Shoreditch on November 29, 2023. It will once again be sponsored by One Player Mission. We are appreciative of OPM’s ongoing support.

If you’ve not got a ticket for IRL yet, you can still get one over on the IRL 2023 website. Be sure to hurry, as spaces are limited!