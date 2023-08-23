Rising Star – Dora Vasiliou, junior game artist at Dlala Studios

Share Facebook

Dora Vasiliou, junior game artist at Dlala Studios, tells us about how she ended up working on Disney Illusion Island, and how working in games has improved her confidence.

How did you break into games?

I’ve always been creative and very much into art and design while at school, and when it came to going into further education I came across ‘Game Design’, so I went along to the open day and fell in love. From that moment on I knew this was the path I wanted to go down, and I was going to make it happen.

After graduating and freelancing from home to gain experience, I came across Games Anglia’s Industry Insights programme, which offered careers tips and tricks. One of the programme days consisted of mock interviews with experts from the gaming industry, where I met Dlala. I was fortunate enough that they saw something in me, and offered me a place on their Kickstart Scheme. At the end of my six month Kickstart placement, I was given the opportunity to join full time.

What has been your proudest achievement so far?

My proudest achievement so far has to be working as part of a fantastic team as junior games artist on Disney Illusion Island, and being given the opportunity and trust to work on such an amazing project.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

Overcoming the fear that I would never fit in or flourish in a working environment, due to learning difficulties and health issues, on top of the feeling of not being good enough to ‘make it’. Since joining Dlala that has all changed. Their support and encouragement has given me confidence.

What do you enjoy most about your current role?

No two days are the same, and I’m always getting a chance to learn new and exciting things. Having such a close knit team really makes a world of difference. I get to wake up everyday and do the thing that I love, with the people that I love.

What’s your biggest ambition in games?

I would love to be involved in Women in Games, as I wasn’t aware growing up about this whole industry and would like to raise its profile as a career path for young girls and women.

What advice would you give to an aspiring junior game artist?

Never give up. Do anything you can to gain knowledge and experience. Have a positive attitude, and nothing can stop you.