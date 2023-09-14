SEGA has announced its first RGG Direct will happen next week

SEGA has announced its first ever dedicated English language broadcast for its Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku) franchise.

The livestream event will be called the RGG Direct, and will take place on September 20, 2023 at 5AM BST.

SEGA has promised the stream will share updates and trailers for upcoming game releases Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and more.

In the past these video events have been aimed only at Japan, and have usually taken the form of a streaming event called the RGG Summit. The RGG Summit will continue to air as usual, and even appears to be scheduled for the same date and time over in Japan.

If you’d like to watch the RGG Summit, you can tune in either on SEGA’s Twitch channel, or over on the English language SEGA channel on YouTube.