Submissions are now open for the German Computer Game Awards 2024

The German Computer Game Awards 2024 (also known as Der Deutscher Computerspielpreis 2024 or DCP 2024) are now open for game submissions.

Shortlists will be chosen for 15 categories, each which will pay tribute to not only the best games and creative minds in the German games industry, but also to developers and publishers from all over the world in the ‘Best International Game’ category. As well as each of the awards themselves, 800,000 euros in prize money will be awarded to winners, and even some runner up nominees.

Games must have been released between January 20, 2023 and April 18, 2024 to be eligible for submission for the competition, and they may take part even if they are in an early access or soft-launch period. It is worth noting however, that a video game may only be submitted to the Computer Game Awards once.

Those that want to submit software for consideration can do so until January 19, 2024 until 22:59 GMT (11:59PM CET). Once the winners have been decided upon, the ceremony will take place on April 18, 2024, both in Munich and on a livestream.

The 15 award categories and planned endowments for 2024 are as follows:

Best German Game (endowed with 100,000 euros for the winner and 30,000 euros each for the two other nominees)

Best Family Game (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Newcomer Award – Best Debut (endowed with 60,000 euros for the winner and 25,000 euros each for the two other nominees)

Newcomer Award – Best Prototype (endowed with 50,000 euros for the winner and 25,000 euros each for the four other nominees)

Best Game Design (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Best Story (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Best Graphic Design (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Best Audio Design (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Best Mobile Game (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Best Serious Game (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Best Innovation and Technology (endowed with 40,000 euros)

Studio of the Year (endowed with 50,000 euros)

Player of the Year (not endowed)

Best International Game (not endowed)

Special Jury Award (endowed with 10,000 euros)

If you’d like to submit your game, or find out more information about the German Computer Game Awards 2024, you can do that over on the official website.