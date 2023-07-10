The July issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: Guerrilla, Tara Mustapha, Yorkshire’s Games Industry and more!

Share Facebook

MCV/DEVELOP Issue #990 is now arriving with our readers, and will also be handed out at the 2023 Develop:Brighton conference taking place this week. If you don’t get the magazine in the mail, and you’re not going to be there at the conference, don’t worry – it’s also been put up in our online archives so that you can read the entire thing online for free.

Even if you aren’t at the conference, we’ve got you covered. This issue has check-ins with indie publishers and developers from around the games industry, including some of the guests and speakers who are in attendance at the event.

Highlights of this issue include an in-depth chat between the leadership at Guerrilla and Vince Pavey, where the studio talks about its journey while developing hit PlayStation franchises like Killzone and Horizon.

Richie has once again made the trip out to Yorkshire, where the Game Republic’s Jamie Sefton set up a chat with Yorkshire game industry figures on the challenges and advantages of making games out near the dales.

The stalwart editor has also met with Tara Mustapha to talk about her career, including the important work she does championing the underrepresented in the games industry. He also met up with Lickd CEO Paul Sampson, to ask them about the new ‘Shutterstock for music’-style service that could be a game-changer for media creators.

Amiqus’ Liz Prince is also back with her regular Debugging D&I feature. In this issue you can follow her discussion with Limit Break’s director Lana Zgombić and programme co-ordinator Lauren Kaye about the mentoring organisation and its goals.

You’ll also find all of our regular pages on industry hires and moves, our spotlights on people from the games industry, and expert knowledge from The Final Boss, who this month is Ali Fearnley, conference director at Tandem Events.

