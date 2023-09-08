TikTok to be the headline partner of EGX 2023

Share Facebook

TikTok will be the headline partner of EGX 2023, the events’ organiser ReedPop has announced.

EGX is set to take place between October 12-15, 2023 at ExCel London, and both attendees and creators at the show will be able to visit the TikTok Lounge and potentially even take part in experiences together.

The list of notable TikTok creators already confirmed to be at the show includes Nick and Cam (@ItsNickandCam), Charlotte Murphy (@Tigressx) and Callum Knight (@CPK), and there are still more to be confirmed.

“TikTok is home to a richly diverse community of gamers who are showing up on the platform every day, connecting with each other and sharing all the moments that make playing games so enjoyable, from unbelievable skills to entertaining reactions,” said Rollo Goldstaub, head of sport and gaming UK and Nordics, at TikTok.

“EGX is the perfect celebration of everything gaming has to offer, bringing together players, creators, fans and the entire industry. Following our successful presence last year, we can’t wait to be back in October as the headline partner and share this landmark event with TikTok’s global audience.”

“TikTok is a dream partner for EGX,” added Jenny Martin, event director for ReedPop. “Our shared passion for gaming and bringing video game communities together make it a perfect match, and together we’ll make this year’s EGX a show to remember, with more than ever for attendees to enjoy.”

If you’d like to learn more about EGX 2023, you can do that over on the official EGX website.