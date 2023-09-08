nDreams Academy announces big plans following its 50 placement milestone

Share Facebook

The nDreams Academy careers initiative has announced six new work placement roles in varied games disciplines, following its latest milestone.

The careers scheme started back in April 2021, and has since then placed 50 team members in active games industry roles. 80% of these members of staff have already been promoted, while others have progressed on to different work opportunities, or returned to education. At present, 17% of nDreams’ 230 person team have come to the studio from nDreams academy work-study programmes.

Those that wish to study on one of the tracks at the nDreams Academy have a range of study locations on offer, including at nDreams’ Farnborough HQ, working remotely as part of nDreams Studio Elevation, or in Brighton at nDreams’ 2022 studio acquisition Near Light.

Alongside this news, nDreams has also announced significant changes in management for the initiative going forward, with Lien Cross joining the team after leaving a careers and talent development role at Surrey County Council. She will be supported by the new head of recruitment Katy Flynn, who comes to the company following roles at Meta and Google.

Cross encourages those without university education to apply for placements, citing a need for pathways into the business of creating video games for those from alternative educational backgrounds.

“As someone who began their career as an apprentice, I understand the vital importance of different pathways to access this industry and develop within it,” said Cross. “I’m proud to be joining nDreams with the exciting mission to take the nDreams Academy even further, using my experience to help bring through the next generation of future games industry leaders.”

nDreams released the PSVR2 exclusive shooter Synapse earlier this year, and also currently intends to also release both Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and PowerWash Simulator VR before 2024.