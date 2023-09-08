Pocket Gamer Connects will return to Helsinki for 40th show

Share Facebook

Pocket Gamer Connects is set to return to Helsinki, Finland next week, following a stint of events held in other areas like Toronto, Seattle and London.

The upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects will be the 40th version of the event to have been held. There will be several sessions on a variety of topics, including talks on ad insights, artificial intelligence, and visions for the future of the industry. In total the conference will feature approximately 200 speakers, including Tommi Lappalainen from Rovio, Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho from Remedy Entertainment, and more.

Finland is home to some of the most well-known developers in the gaming space, including Supercell and Rovio. The nation has also previously announced plans to invest up to 13 million Euros by 2030 in the digital entertainment and technology sectors.

“We’ve been hosting events in Helsinki now since 2014. It’s one of the most vibrant and collaborative ecosystems for games in the whole world,” said Dave Bradley, COO of Steel Media, the company that owns Pocket Gamer.

“After successful events in Seattle, Dubai and Toronto already this year, we’re excited to be back seeing our friends in Finland. It’s always a huge pleasure to be able to host this event in the spiritual home of mobile gaming and innovation! And this year, we’ve partnered with Games Forest Club to support sustainability within the games industry. We won’t just be celebrating the booming games industry here, we’ll also be promoting environmental responsibility.”

The Pocket Gamer Connects conference will take place between September 12 – 13, 2023 at Wanha Satama, Pikku Satamakatu 3-5, Helsinki, Finland.

If you’re interested in going to the event, you can book tickets here.