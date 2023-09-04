Dev Pub Quiz to hit Newcastle next week

After a summer break, the travelling quiz night Dev Pub Quiz returns in September and will be heading to the North East for the first time. Expect more quiz rounds covering video games, plus your usual trivia, general knowledge and music. The Analog Events team have been blown away by the reception they’ve received this year.

“We really thought a one-off in London would be enough, but then we got requests to bring Dev Pub Quiz to Leamington Spa, Liverpool and before we knew it, there’s a quiz somewhere in the UK every month,” said Analog Events. “We’re looking forward to hosting Newcastle on September 14th, followed by Cambridge in October and our last one of the year back in London.”