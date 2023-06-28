WASD X IGN is partnering up with Into Games for WASD Careers

Share Facebook

Roucan has announced a partnership between Into Games and WASD Careers for their upcoming WASD x IGN event.

The WASD Careers area of WASD x IGN will feature talks, guidance and presentations by people from across the video games industry. It is expected to host thousands of students that hope to be the next generation of game developers.

Into Games and Roucan had a successful partnership at WASD 2023, where they delivered relevant educational content for those looking towards a career in video games. They intend to do the same again at the upcoming show, as well as using their network of studio partners to offer some small-scale meetings with people currently working in games.

“It’s so good to be back again working with the team at WASD, connecting the UK’s top games talent with the next generation of game developers,” said Declan Cassidy, CEO of Into Games. “WASD x IGN event is the perfect opportunity to get advice, guidance and support into a rewarding career in games, and we can’t wait to announce a stellar line-up of industry heroes.”

David Lilley, Co-Founder of events company Roucan, said; “It’s great to continue our successful partnership with Into Games. Both organisations are passionate about connecting students with industry, so a continued focus on ‘how to get a job in games’ can only help place the stars of the future,” added David Lilley, co-founder of Roucan. “It was definitely one of the most popular elements of WASD, so we’re looking for bigger and more in September”.

WASD x IGN will take place between September 14 and September 16, 2023 at The Truman Brewery in London, and will allow for visitors to go hands-on with games new and old, some of which are still in development.

If you’d like to find out more about WASD X IGN, you can do that here.

If you’d like to purchase a ticket for WASD X IGN, they can be found over on Eventcube.