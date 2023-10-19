[From the industry] Winners of 2023’s Music+Sound Awards have now been unveiled

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Honoring sound and music excellence within gaming and the rest of the media, The Music+Sound Awards have announced the winners of its 2023 competition.

For a 12th year, The Music+Sound Awards work to highlight the immense importance of sound and music in the media, and the power they have to build emotional connection and elevate a project. They provide a global stage for sound professionals to have their remarkable talents and contributions celebrated.

Sound Designer Johnnie Burn, at Wave Studios, who was honored for his exceptional soundscape on Jordan Peele’s movie, ‘Nope’; and the sound crew responsible for the remarkable audio production in the BBC’s SAS Rogue Heroes.

Amongst the winners were the sound teams at PlayStation Studios + Sony Santa Monica, Sony Interactive Entertainment, who clinched the victory with their phenomenal work on God of War Ragnarök; composer, Brendan Angelides, who showcased his brilliance on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer; and Music House, Sencit, for their awesome re-record of Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ in the Redfall Launch Trailer.

Winners were chosen by a panel of worldwide industry professionals, including Senior Audio Lead, Jennie Labonte at Bungie; Audio Director, Bastian Seelbach at Guerrilla Games; and Composers Tom Salta, Richard Jacques and Niels van der Leest.

A few closing words from Awards Director, Emma Maguire, “We’ve reached the conclusion of yet another remarkable year filled with outstanding submissions and astonishing creativity. Once more, support from the jury, our esteemed sponsors and entrants, who continue to value our Awards as a mark of excellence, has been overwhelming. The talent and creativity showcased by The Music+Sound Awards winners and finalists has established an extraordinary global benchmark in the realm of sound design and music. An enormous THANK YOU to everyone who makes the Music+Sound Awards what it is today and CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners. You aced it!”

The Awards continue to support the work of music therapists, Nordoff Robbins, by donating £5 from every entry to this far-reaching charity.

2023’s Music+Sound Awards are run in partnership with Machine and Lemon Wax.

Here follows a selection of winners. A full list, plus all films, can be viewed at www.masawards.com

BEST ORIGINAL COMPOSITION IN A VIDEO GAME (GAMEPLAY)

Honor of Kings (2023 Year of Navenia)

Composers: Ramin Djawadi, Yoonho Kim + Dong Liu for TiMi Studio Group, Shenzhen

Music Designer + Supervisor: Jing Zhang

Coordinator: Channel Chen, Noel Suk + Windy Liang

BEST ORIGINAL COMPOSITION IN A VIDEO GAME (CINEMATICS / CUTSCENES)

God of War Ragnarök

Game Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

Composer: Bear McCreary

Music Producers: Keith Leary + Peter Scaturro

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Director: Eric Williams

BEST ORIGINAL COMPOSITION IN A VIDEO GAME TRAILER / PROMO

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Trailer

Composer: Brendan Angelides for Ubisoft Music, Paris

BEST SOUND DESIGN IN A VIDEO GAME

God of War Ragnarök

PlayStation Studios + Sony Santa Monica, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Designers: Jeremy Rogers + Michael Kent

Sound Design Leads: Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Justin E. Bell, Nick Tomassetti + Stephen Schappler

Senior Sound Designers: Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest , Noburo Masuda + Tsubasa Ito

Sound Designers: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos, Dan Ramos, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato + TJ Schauer

Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen

Sound Producers: Chloe Kishel + Hayden Griffin

Senior Foley Artist: Joanna Fang

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Fintor + Matt Davies

Senior Foley Editors: Blake Collins + Jeff Gross

Director: Eric Williams

BEST SYNC IN A VIDEO GAME TRAILER / PROMO

Dead Island 2 – Gamescom Reveal Trailer

Supervision: Ben Sumner, Glenn Herweijer + Jack Thompson at Feel For Music, London

Track: Hollywood Swinging by Kool & The Gang (Claydes Smith / Ronald Bell / George M Brown / Robert Bell / Dennis Thomas / Richard Westfield / Robert Mickens)

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Label: Universal Music Group

Trailer House: Axis Studios

Game Publisher: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

BEST USE OF PRODUCTION MUSIC IN A VIDEO TRAILER / PROMO

Lost Ark: Wreck the Halls – December Update Promo

Publisher: BMG, London / SuperPitch, Paris

Track: Shadow Hunter by Gabriel Saban

BEST RE-RECORD OR ADAPTATION IN A VIDEO GAME TRAILER / PROMO

Redfall Launch Trailer

Music Company: Sencit, Los Angeles

Re-Record Arranger: Kris Kovaks

Original Track: Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden (Chris Cornell)

Publishers: You Make Me Sick I Make Music + In One Ear And Out Your Mother

Re-Record Vocals: Sencit Featuring ADONA + KELSON

Directors: Brett Hocker, Maria Goulamhoussen + Shane Free

Trailer House: Hammer Creative

Game Studio: Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Austin