[From the industry] Winners of 2023’s Music+Sound Awards have now been unveiled

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.
Honoring sound and music excellence within gaming and the rest of the media, The Music+Sound Awards have announced the winners of its 2023 competition.
For a 12th year, The Music+Sound Awards work to highlight the immense importance of sound and music in the media, and the power they have to build emotional connection and elevate a project. They provide a global stage for sound professionals to have their remarkable talents and contributions celebrated.
Sound Designer Johnnie Burn, at Wave Studios, who was honored for his exceptional soundscape on Jordan Peele’s movie, ‘Nope’; and the sound crew responsible for the remarkable audio production in the BBC’s SAS Rogue Heroes.
Amongst the winners were the sound teams at PlayStation Studios + Sony Santa Monica, Sony Interactive Entertainment, who clinched the victory with their phenomenal work on God of War Ragnarök; composer, Brendan Angelides, who showcased his brilliance on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer; and Music House, Sencit, for their awesome re-record of Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ in the Redfall Launch Trailer.
Winners were chosen by a panel of worldwide industry professionals, including Senior Audio Lead, Jennie Labonte at Bungie; Audio Director, Bastian Seelbach at Guerrilla Games; and Composers Tom Salta, Richard Jacques and Niels van der Leest.
A few closing words from Awards Director, Emma Maguire, “We’ve reached the conclusion of yet another remarkable year filled with outstanding submissions and astonishing creativity. Once more, support from the jury, our esteemed sponsors and entrants, who continue to value our Awards as a mark of excellence, has been overwhelming. The talent and creativity showcased by The Music+Sound Awards winners and finalists has established an extraordinary global benchmark in the realm of sound design and music. An enormous THANK YOU to everyone who makes the Music+Sound Awards what it is today and CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners. You aced it!”
The Awards continue to support the work of music therapists, Nordoff Robbins, by donating £5 from every entry to this far-reaching charity.
2023’s Music+Sound Awards are run in partnership with Machine and Lemon Wax.
Here follows a selection of winners. A full list, plus all films, can be viewed at www.masawards.com
BEST ORIGINAL COMPOSITION IN A VIDEO GAME (GAMEPLAY)
Honor of Kings (2023 Year of Navenia)
Composers: Ramin Djawadi, Yoonho Kim + Dong Liu for TiMi Studio Group, Shenzhen
Music Designer + Supervisor: Jing Zhang
Coordinator: Channel Chen, Noel Suk + Windy Liang
BEST ORIGINAL COMPOSITION IN A VIDEO GAME (CINEMATICS / CUTSCENES)
God of War Ragnarök
Game Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California
Composer: Bear McCreary
Music Producers: Keith Leary + Peter Scaturro
Developer: Santa Monica Studio
Director: Eric Williams
BEST ORIGINAL COMPOSITION IN A VIDEO GAME TRAILER / PROMO
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Trailer
Composer: Brendan Angelides for Ubisoft Music, Paris
BEST SOUND DESIGN IN A VIDEO GAME
God of War Ragnarök
PlayStation Studios + Sony Santa Monica, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Sound Designers: Jeremy Rogers + Michael Kent
Sound Design Leads: Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Justin E. Bell, Nick Tomassetti + Stephen Schappler
Senior Sound Designers: Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest , Noburo Masuda + Tsubasa Ito
Sound Designers: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos, Dan Ramos, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato + TJ Schauer
Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen
Sound Producers: Chloe Kishel + Hayden Griffin
Senior Foley Artist: Joanna Fang
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Fintor + Matt Davies
Senior Foley Editors: Blake Collins + Jeff Gross
Director: Eric Williams
BEST SYNC IN A VIDEO GAME TRAILER / PROMO
Dead Island 2 – Gamescom Reveal Trailer
Supervision: Ben Sumner, Glenn Herweijer + Jack Thompson at Feel For Music, London
Track: Hollywood Swinging by Kool & The Gang (Claydes Smith / Ronald Bell / George M Brown / Robert Bell / Dennis Thomas / Richard Westfield / Robert Mickens)
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Label: Universal Music Group
Trailer House: Axis Studios
Game Publisher: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios
BEST USE OF PRODUCTION MUSIC IN A VIDEO TRAILER / PROMO
Lost Ark: Wreck the Halls – December Update Promo
Publisher: BMG, London / SuperPitch, Paris
Track: Shadow Hunter by Gabriel Saban
BEST RE-RECORD OR ADAPTATION IN A VIDEO GAME TRAILER / PROMO
Redfall Launch Trailer
Music Company: Sencit, Los Angeles
Re-Record Arranger: Kris Kovaks
Original Track: Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden (Chris Cornell)
Publishers: You Make Me Sick I Make Music + In One Ear And Out Your Mother
Re-Record Vocals: Sencit Featuring ADONA + KELSON
Directors: Brett Hocker, Maria Goulamhoussen + Shane Free
Trailer House: Hammer Creative
Game Studio: Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Austin