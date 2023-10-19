The final speaker and sponsor line-up is now available for Games Growth Summit North

The Manchester edition of the Games Growth Summit North is taking place on November 2. The second GGS summit is being hosted by event partners IN4 Group, an award-winning skills, innovation and business support start-up growth services provider at MediaCityUK in Salford.

Mo Isap, CEO of IN4 Group, said: “We are proud sponsors of the Games Growth Summit, which aligns with our mission to boost the success of video game businesses. We will be sharing news about our flagship Gametech opportunity and the immense prospects for growth in the multi-billion pound video game industry in the North West, and beyond.

“As well as offering insights from industry leaders, we’re looking forward to the summit creating more business and entrepreneurial opportunities for video game specialists. Supporting them into leadership and a collaborative community will only further boost economic growth and prosperity in the region.”

The format of the day is panel-style interviews, hosted by returning chair Will Freeman along with selected interviewers for fireside chats. The team behind the Games Growth Summit are really encouraged by the support received in the North.

“We are thrilled with the high calibre of the speakers who have volunteered their time for the Manchester summit. Attendees should expect a day packed with valuable never-heard-before talks and advice for start-ups, followed by a chance to network with the finest talent in the North.”

Companies on the panels include – Rebellion North, Milky Tea Studios, DC Advisory, Draw and Code, UK Games Fund, Disobey, Universal Music UK, GAMINGbible, ADVNCR, Unsigned Group, Games Leadership Network, Altered Gene, Games Investor Consulting, Fallen Planet Studios, Airship Interactive, Dr Maria Stukoff, Emma Smith, Liverpool Media Academy, Avalanche Studios Group, RSM UK, Bird and Bird, Ripstone Games, Thumbfood, Bridge Network Group, Testronic Labs.

The summit sponsors are DC Advisory, Emerge QA, Disobey, RSM UK and IN4 Group.

You can get tickets here.