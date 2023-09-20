Amber has now opened two more new support studios in Taiwan and the Philippines

The international game development agency Amber has opened up two new offices in Asia.

One of the firm’s new offices will be based in Taipei in Taiwan, and the other will be in Manila in the Philippines. Both have been described by Amber as ‘part of the strategy to accelerate the company’s global expansion, following its investment round at the end of last year’.

Amber Taipei will work on art, programming and game design, and led by general manager Jason Chein will aim to get Amber more experience and involvement in AAA game development. Chein used to work at companies like Amazon, Electronic Arts and Microsoft, where he oversaw several key initiatives including the Xbox 360 launch in Asia.

Amber Manila on the other hand will be more of a development services division, working on quality assurance, localization, certification, player support and art. That team is led by general manager Mel Songco, who has held also held a variety of global and regional leadership positions including at Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and Vivendi Games.

“The Asian market has always been on our development roadmap for several reasons,” said Jaime Gine, CEO of Amber. “First and foremost, we have been attracted by the extremely talented people who can augment our development capabilities and help us become better at creating games. At the same time, being present on a new continent allows us to respond to the needs of our clients more quickly and efficiently.”

Following the studios’ openings, Amber now has an active development presence in Taipei, Manila, Bucharest, Botoșani, Montreal, Guadalajara, Kyiv, Warsaw, San Francisco and Los Angeles, which gives them quite an expansive reach when it comes to industry talent.

In 2022, Amber reported a record turnover of 45.4 million dollars, which was an increase of more than 52% compared to its previous business year, so its current growth strategy seems to be paying off.