Bastion will sponsor IRL 2023 later this month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: If you’d like to come along with a friend to IRL 2023, we’re currently running a 2-for-1 ticket special offer over on our Eventbrite page until midnight on November 21, 2023! Just look for ‘Black Friday 2 for 1 Admission’ on the list of available ticket types, and add it to your cart to get two tickets for the price of one!

—

Bastion is going to be the bar sponsor at IRL 2023 this November.

Bastion is a storied agency that works with some of the biggest companies in video games, and has supported the games industry in its media relations, corporate communications and influencer engagement needs for over three decades. We’re excited that they’ve decided to partner up with us on our upcoming IRL party, where the games industry will have the chance to have a casual catch up and meet up with one another ahead of the upcoming festive season.

“In an increasingly remote world, personal connections are more valuable than ever,” said Ravi Vijh, Managing Director at Bastion. “If you are heading down to MCV IRL, have a drink on us, connect with old friends and hopefully meet some new ones. The Bastion gang will be out in full force, so we look forward to raising a glass with you all on 29th.”

If you want to get tickets for IRL 2023, you can find them over here on our eventbrite page. The event is now about two weeks away (it’s on November 29, 2023) and will take place at Village Underground in Shoreditch, so be sure to get tickets as soon as possible to avoid any disappointments should they sell out.

If you’d like to partner up with MCV/DEVELOP on IRL, then you should contact Alex Boucher via. email over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk