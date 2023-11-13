Critical Path: November 2023 – Highlights for the month!

Share Facebook

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for November 2023.

ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY

November 2, 2023

RoboCop is back in this explosive first-person shooter action adventure from Teyon (Terminator: Resistance) which takes place between RoboCop films 2 (which was okay) and 3 (which wasn’t). Players take control of the cybernetically enhanced crime fighter as he heads into Old Detroit with his Auto-9 to take on a rising gang threat. Peter Weller is also back to reprise his role as the voice and lower-face of the cybercop, and we’ve been pretty excited about that, as well.

https://teyon.com/games/robocop-rogue-city

STAR OCEAN: THE SECOND STORY R

November 2, 2023

The Second Story R is a stunning remake of the most popular game in the long-running Star Ocean JRPG series, The Second Story, which was the first one to be released outside of Japan on the original PlayStation. It tells the story of a Federation officer (no, not a Star Trek one) that finds himself sent to a mystical planet and caught up in an ancient prophecy. If you’re a fan of classic JRPGs, or have been into Square Enix’s recent HD-2D efforts, be sure not to miss this one.

https://starocean2r.square-enix-games.com

TENTACLE ZONE INCUBATOR

November 8, 2023

The Tentacle Zone Incubator opened on November 8th, and will be accepting applications until January 11th, 2024. The three month virtual program will then start in February, during which a selection of early-stage developers from underrepresented groups will be paired with an industry mentor who will imbue them with valuable experience and worthwhile opportunities for learning and networking.

https://tentacle.zone/incubator

LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN: THE MAN WHO ERASED HIS NAME

November 9, 2023

Ex-Yakuza chairman Kazuma Kiryu is one of the characters with the most well-documented lives in video games, and he’s back in action after the events of Yakuza 6. Now we finally get to find out what he’s been up to before he shares a game with new lead Ichiban Kasuga next year. Now living as ‘Joryu’, someone is trying to draw Kiryu back out into his former life. But who? … and why? We’ll all have to play to find out. If that weren’t enough of a draw, Gaiden also includes a demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is out in January!

https://gaiden.sega.com

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 3

November 10, 2023

Modern Warfare 3 is the follow up to 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and sees Captain Price and Task Force 141 take on the terrorist Vladimir Makarov, who is the guy that was behind the iconic ‘No Russian’ mission in the original Modern Warfare series, among other digital atrocities. Apparently the campaign of the reboot version of Modern Warfare 3 is quite short, which is worth keeping in mind, but if you’re just there for the multiplayer, it’ll include lots of new and remastered maps and guns, as per usual.

https://www.callofduty.com/uk/en/modernwarfare3

PERSONA 5: TACTICA

November 17, 2023

TACTICA is an all-new Persona 5 story, which also trades away its more traditional JRPG gameplay for tactics systems that could be compared more closely to something like Fire Emblem. In the game the Phantom Thieves find themselves under attack in a never before seen realm, facing down the tyranny of a military group called the Legionnaires and helping out a revolutionary named Erina.

https://persona.atlus.com/p5t