[From the industry] Applications Open Today for the Award-Winning Tentacle Zone Incubator

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Applications are now open for the 2024 virtual Tentacle Zone Incubator for global early stage developers from underrepresented groups, including but not limited to, POC, lower socioeconomic backgrounds, LGBTQ+, underrepresented genders, people with disabilities and neurodiversities. Applicants should be working on their first PC or console game and need focused support and networks to help take their game and business to the next stage.

The three-month virtual program will start in February 2024. All participants will be matched with an industry mentor and benefit from peer-to-peer learning and networking. The cohort will also be offered a program of weekly talks and group sessions by different industry experts, so far over 45 games industry peers have supported the program. The program is split into five tracks, co-curated by previous participants, industry experts and the incubator’s academic partner, University of Greenwich. The tracks are – business and finance; team building; design, development and production; marketing and PR, and pitching and public speaking. The incubator will culminate in an industry showcase to help the cohort with the next stage of their development journey.

The program is free for participants and is brought to you by Payload Studios and the Tentacle Zone with support from the University of Greenwich. Participants will be awarded a Continuing Professional Development Certificate from the University of Greenwich upon completion.

The key dates are:

November 8th, 2023: Application window opens at Tentacle Zone Incubator

January 11th, 2024: Application window closes

January 26th, 2024: Successful applicants contacted

February 4th, 2024: Incubator starts

May 3rd, 2024: Incubator ends with an industry showcase

Russ Clarke, CEO and Co-Founder Payload Studios, said:

“The Tentacle Zone Incubator was founded to help foster a more equitable industry with more diverse games which represent everyone who plays games and wider society. This year we are opening the Incubator up to early stage founders globally, with a specific focus on PC and console developers. We are thrilled that the program is now in its third year and I want to thank all the incredible participants, mentors and industry expert tutors who have, and continue to support the program.”

Previous participants said:

Max Elmore, Solar Flare (2022)

“Tentacle Zone really helped us focus our studio and move forwards in the right direction. Having regular sessions with industry tutors, dedicated mentor support and the means to interact with the fellow devs in the cohort was an all-round positive experience for us.”

Mohammad Ashour, Kolena Studios (2022)

“The Tentacle Zone Incubator experience was amazing for us: we went in a naive game development team and came out with much more clarity and focus. We’re immensely grateful for this learning, and for the connections we made along the way.”

Zeynab Mizadeh, WinWin Games (2022)

“I believe it is the most helpful program for new founders who are trying to ship their first commercial video game. They’ve assigned me private mentors, to help me improve my game design, create a sustainable structure for my studio, and manage it professionally. Before I was in doubt about each step in the journey of creating and publishing my game; But now, I am going through the path with confidence in a professional way.”