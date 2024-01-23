Critical Path: January 2024 – Highlights for the month!

Share Facebook

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for January 2024.

CES 2024

January 9, 2024 – January 12, 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show is still one of the biggest tech trade show events in the world, and once again brought electronics innovators and consumers together to look at breakthrough technologies, new concepts and a selection of upcoming products that are likely to arrive on store shelves in the near future. Hopefully not that Mario AI abomination, though!

www.ces.tech

PRINCE OF PERSIA: THE LOST CROWN

January 18, 2024

The Lost Crown is the latest entry in the Prince of Persia series, and follows a new hero called Sargon on his journey to a cursed city called Mount Qaf to rescue a prince. It is strictly a sidescrolling affair, and takes on action adventure cues from games like Metroid Dread and Dark Souls, rather than sticking to the cinematic platformer style of the original Apple II game. We knew from going hands-on at events that this one is good fun, and we look forward to playing the rest of it.

www.ubisoft.com

POCKET GAMER CONNECTS LONDON 2024

January 22, 2024

Pocket Gamer Connects is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024, at the Brewery in Shoreditch. As well as providing ample opportunities for networking and collaboration, the upcoming edition of the show will also be themed around anticipating the industry’s future, with guest speakers providing insights on setting up studios, investment strategies, and new technologies.

www.pgconnects.com/london

APOLLO JUSTICE: ACE ATTORNEY TRILOGY

January 25, 2024

Another Ace Attorney (Gyakuten Saiban) collection is on the way, and this time features fresh-faced attorney Apollo Justice and his wise(ish) mentor Phoenix Wright as they take on 16 mysterious cases. The crime-filled pack of handheld visual novel cult classics includes all of the adventures in Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Spirit of Justice in one app, and we certainly have no objections to that.

LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH

January 26, 2024

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the next Dragon Quest-style roleplaying game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, and will continue the stories of both Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like a Dragon) and Kazuma Kiryu (Yakuza: all the other ones) as they grapple with the criminal underworld and find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict. The tale will take its expanded cast of characters to Hawaii, as well as to regular franchise haunts like Kamurocho and Ijincho, and will revolve around the mystery of what actually happened to Ichi’s mother Akane, who everyone had previously been told was dead. What a twist!

https://infinitewealth.sega.com

TEKKEN 8

January 26, 2024

Tekken 8 is the next entry in the popular fighting game series by Bandai Namco. According to the team, the focus for this one is on aggressiveness, so it has been designed around rewarding those that know what they’re doing and go all out with the new ‘Heat’-based mechanics at the correct times. Tekken 8’s story is set six months after the previous game, and will continue the long-running Mishima-Kazama extended family drama that has proven to be a winning formula so far, and even got the series a Guinness World Record.

https://en.bandainamcoent.eu/tekken/tekken-8