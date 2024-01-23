UK games industry recruitment agency OPM has closed after 26 years

Share Facebook

One Player Mission (OPM, formerly OPMJobs and OPM Response) has announced its decision to close down after 26 years of providing recruitment services to the UK games industry.

Kim Parker-Adcock, managing director of OPM, said in a post released on the recruitment agency’s website that after careful consideration, and examining all of the available options, she ‘cannot see how OPM can remain profitable and overcome the difficulties that have arisen in the games industry.’

Her full statement reads as follows:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share some difficult news regarding the future of One Player Mission. After careful consideration and evaluation, it is with great sadness that I must announce my decision to cease trading.

“This has been an incredibly challenging decision for me, and it comes after thorough examination of all available options. As we move into 2024, despite our best efforts I cannot see how OPM can remain profitable and overcome the difficulties that have arisen in the games industry. I understand the impact this decision has on our employees, clients, candidates and partners, and I can only apologise for any disruption this might cause.

“During this difficult time, we will strive to minimise disruption and ensure a smooth transition to all involved. The management team is committed to providing assistance and information to employees, clients, and partners as we navigate through this challenging period.

“For any specific inquiries please contact me at kim@opmjobs.com.

“I want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of the OPM community. Your support, dedication, and collaboration has been instrumental in making our journey what it was over the last 26 years. I’m immensely proud of the work we have accomplished together, for the shared memories and experiences.”

Alongside its ongoing recruitment efforts, OPM was a firm supporter of MCV/DEVELOP. The company was a regular sponsor of magazine features like the 30 Under 30 and spotlight pages like Ins and Outs, as well as in-person events like IRL and the MCV/DEVELOP Awards ceremony.

One Player Mission employed 15 people at the time of its closure, and we would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the best.