Critical Path 2024 – Six highlights to look forward to!

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for the next six months!

FEBRUARY 2024

MARIO VS. DONKEY KONG

A remake of Mario vs. Donkey Kong is set to release on Nintendo Switch in February, and will then be the prettiest way to play the 2004 Game Boy Advance follow up to Donkey Kong ‘94 that launched its own handheld puzzle-platformer franchise. If you’ve not played this one, there will never been a better time to give it a try.

https://www.nintendo.co.uk

MARCH 2024

GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2024

The Game Developers Conference (or GDC, as we gamer types do love abbreviations) is the go-to event for game developers and business leaders, getting them together in San Francisco to talk about ideas, recent discoveries and insights from around the field so that everyone involved can improve in their craft. Also taking place during the conference will be the Game Developers Choice Awards, a peer-voted celebration of the top games of the previous year (and their developers).

https://gdconf.com

MARCH 2024

ALONE IN THE DARK

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive have reimagined the classic survival horror game Alone in the Dark for a brand new audience on modern consoles. This love letter to the original game in the series is set in the American south, and tells the stories of Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood as they explore spooky environments, solve puzzles, fight off monsters and uncover the secrets of Derceto Manor. It’s safe to say that we’re intrigued!

https://aloneinthedark.thqnordic.com

APRIL 2024

EIYUDEN CHRONICLE: HUNDRED HEROES

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the spiritual successor to Konami’s Suikoden series, and is an RPG with over (you guessed it) 100 possible party members. Eiyuden has been eagerly anticipated for a while, after a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter that gave it the third highest budget received through crowdfunding in video games after Shenmue III and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

https://eiyudenchronicle.com

JUNE 2024

THE MCV/DEVELOP AWARDS 2024

The MCV/DEVELOP Awards will return for another ceremony in June, with further tweaks to the format and another change in venue. Be sure to come along and celebrate both the industry and its oldest trade publication. You’ve all had a year to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so this time there’s no excuse to not be there.

https://mcvdevelopawards.com

JUNE 2024

SUMMER GAME FEST

The event that some people have affectionately started to call Keigh3 is coming back for another summer of events, demos and game announcements that are generally a big deal for consumers and developers alike. Summer Game Fest usually sets the tone and pace for the rest of the year, so we’re sure that the whole video game industry will be watching on the edges of their seats, just like the fans.

https://www.summergamefest.com