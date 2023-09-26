Critical Path: September and October 2023 – Highlights coming up!

Share Facebook

Here are the key upcoming events and releases to mark in your calendar for September and October 2023.

MORTAL KOMBAT 1

September 14, 2023

Liu Kang has ascended to godhood and rebooted the entire universe following the apocalyptic events of Mortal Kombat 11. That basically means that the story has started afresh and everyone at the Earthrealm tournament can kick the crap out of each other like it’s the very first time all over again – which, for all intents and purposes, it is. Mortal Kombat 1 also includes a new Kameo fighter system, which gives combatants a selection of extra special moves in the form of a friend helping out.

W.A.S.D. X IGN

September 14-16, 2023

W.A.S.D brought together the industry to show off some of the biggest and most interesting game releases of the next few months. As if that wasn’t enough, visitors also enjoyed an assortment of speaker sessions on the main stage, and found out all about working in the games industry at the W.A.S.D Careers fair.

CYBERPUNK 2077: PHANTOM LIBERTY

September 26, 2023

Phantom Liberty is the first-and-only expansion pack for Cyberpunk 2077, taking V and Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) on an espionage mission to save the NUS President with FIA Agent Solomon Reed (Idris Elba). Alongside the new expansion, the base game has received ‘Update 2.0’, which changes and revamps so many areas of the game that some are comparing it to a full-on remake.

SONIC SUPERSTARS

October 17, 2023

The blue blur’s co-creator Naoto Oshima and his development studio Arzest (of Yoshi fame) have teamed up with the modern day Sonic Team staff on Sonic Superstars, an all-new follow up to Sonic Mania that sheds the Mega Drive style in favour of 3D graphics, four player co-op action and an assortment of Chaos Emerald-based super powers.

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2

October 20, 2023

Peter Parker and Miles Morales return this September to protect New York City on the PlayStation 5, using an expanded arsenal of special moves, high-tech gear and super-abilities to take on a bunch of the web-head’s classic baddies including Venom, The Lizard and Kraven the Hunter.

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER

October 20, 2023

Prince Florian has invited Super Mario and his friends to visit the Flower Kingdom, but the trip is interrupted when Bowser gets up to his usual brand of no-good nasty evil. Every level in the Flower Kingdom also contains a Wonder Flower, which will cause unique and interesting surprises to happen when touched. We can’t wait to see them all!

