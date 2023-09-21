Liverpool’s Mayor Steve Rotheram has announced a pledge to develop a new generation of creators in the city

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The City of Liverpool’s Mayor Steve Rotheram has announced that he intends to develop a new generation of video game creators in the region that ‘can take it to the next level’.

The initiative is called the GameChangers pledge, and will develop new learning pathways, partnerships and funding opportunities, as well as explore ways of working across the region in collaboration with a regularly expanding list of the companies actively working in Liverpool. The pledge is being delivered by the groups All About Futures and All About STEM on behalf of the Liverpool City Region Careers Hub.

Studios from the area, including the Avalanche Studios Group, D3T, Firesprite, Lucid Games, Ripstone, Scenegraph Studios, Skyhook Games, Universally Speaking and Wushu Studios have already agreed to join in and support the pledge to develop local games talent.

More details on what the pledge actually means for the Liverpool City Region, as well as information on how exactly the plan will work, will be announced on September 28 at Nova Scotia, Mann Island, which is on the Liverpool Waterfront.

“Our area is home to a burgeoning digital and creative sector that supports thousands of SMEs, jobs and training opportunities, and generates millions for our local economy too,” said Mayor Rotheram.

“Fortunately, we have some of the best universities and colleges on our doorstep that can help us to attract and retain the graduates and trainees with the creativity and skills to shape the future of the sector.”

“GameChangers is our pledge to support the next generation of video game creators, to nurture their imagination and fresh ideas, and ensure that together, we can take one of our fastest-growing industries to the next level.”